LEEDS, Maine — Christy Gardner has accomplished a lot. She served her country in the Army where she lost both of her legs, won multiple gold medals as a paralympian, and now she's a therapy dog trainer.

Gardner felt an instant connection with a puppy at Varney's Labs in Turner where she used to work. The little yellow lab, now named Lucky, was born without a wrist bone. Where others saw a flaw, Gardner saw potential.

"They thought he had a club foot so they casted his arm and when they took the cast off it looked worse, so at that point they were like it's clearly not a club foot," said Gardner. "They went ahead and X-rayed it and he's missing his wrist bones."

Lucky will have to have the leg amputated at the shoulder and learn to walk on three legs. A $10,000 donation from Vetriscience will pay for his surgeries, so that Gardner can focus on the puppy's mission after recovery. To help others the same way her service dog Moxie has helped her since Gardner lost her legs.

"He'll be able to provide therapy, to provide healing, to provide emotional support to kids who are going through a rough patch," said Gardner.

Third-graders at Leeds Central School are excited about Lucky's future as a therapy dog because they'll benefit.

The plan is to have Lucky at the school to support kids and their emotional needs during the school day. Third-grade teacher Jennifer Groover thinks all students will benefit from having someone who isn't an adult to lean on during tough times.

"If they need to really share something, but they're more comfortable talking with a dog as opposed to talking directly with an adult and making eye contact and doing all those things that can feel uncomfortable for some children, a dog can be a perfect fit," said Groover.

The students have been visited by Lucky a couple times while the 11-week-old puppy is in training. The pup with a limp has taught an important lesson in a short amount of time, as is evident by 9-year-old Lucas Martin's take away.

"No matter how you are, you can still do stuff that you want," said Martin.

A big message that comes in a small package.

"We're hoping that the kids will see that in him and be able to do that the same way," said Gardner. "Adapt and overcome and roll with it because life's never perfect."

Lucky comes from a long line of therapy dogs. Two of his older siblings are now therapy dogs for kids at two different schools in Missouri.