Psychologist offers tips on remaining resilient throughout pandemic

“Resilient people focus on what they have control over,” Dr. Bob Brooks said.

PORTLAND, Maine — As folks slog through yet another month of the pandemic, resilience is needed to keep going forward.

Bob Brooks, a psychologist on the faculty at Harvard Medical School, studied, pondered, researched, and wrote about resilience for much of his career.

He is the author or co-author of nineteen books, including "Raising Resilient Children" and "The Power of Resilience."

Resilience, Brooks said, is more critical than ever.

"Because what is the alternative?" he asked. "Staying in bed, pulling the covers over our heads, and spending the day there is not an option. We don't know what the pandemic will throw at us. What we can do is try to maintain a positive attitude."

That may be easier said than done, a point Brooks is quick to acknowledge.

The unpredictability of the pandemic's changes left many people feeling uneasy and off-balance.

"That's why we have to look at how we respond," he said. "Resilient people focus on what they have control over and don't expend a lot of time and energy on things over which they have little control."

Another critical piece of advice: Don't try to get through hard times alone.

"It's very important that we have a group of friends," Brooks said. "Resilience is housed in positive relationships we have. So make sure we keep those relationships."

Watch the interview to hear other suggestions on how to maintain resilience.