BIDDEFORD, Maine — Project Linus has six hundred chapters nationwide, including four in Maine. An organization dedicated to making blankets for kids in need.

The ladies who belong to the York Cumberland County Chapter of Project Linus put the work in work ethic. Stitching and sewing blankets that will go to children who need them most. Rita Soulard knows this first hand. She started volunteering after her grandson received his own blanket while spending time in a hospital room.

"On one of those gloomy days, someone came into the room and gave a quilt to him from Project Linus in Connecticut," said Soulard. "That was truly a huge impact on me."

Most of the blankets are made from home, but every few months there's a blanket day. An excuse for volunteers to come together on a Saturday to create patterns together, a lot of them.

"I just hit number 500 in January, which was quite a deal," said volunteer Nancy Johnson. "I try to do two a week and for about three years in a row I was making 100 a year."

The blankets from the York Cumberland County Chapter are sent to places like The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital, Ronald McDonald House and The Center For Grieving Children. The center's executive director, Anne Heros, appreciates the 100 blankets a year that are donated from Project Linus.

"Cuddle up with a good book and use this and feel like you're being held," said Heros. "It's a beautiful, beautiful gift."

Since Project Linus formed in 1995, the organization has made and delivered more than seven million blankets to children all over the United States.