What's coming up for Maine concerts? 207 sits down with Aimsel Ponti for a June preview.

Aimsel Ponti from the Portland Press Herald previews upcoming shows happening this month.

PORTLAND, Maine — SHOW: Lucy Kaplansky

WHEN: Friday, June 3

INFO: Singer-songwriter Lucy Kaplansky will be releasing her ninth album, “Last Days of Summer,” right around the time she plays in Portland, so expect plenty of new material, including the poignant title track about her daughter’s departure for college. She also covers Jackson Browne’s “These Days” and the longtime live fan favorite “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’.” Kaplansky has been a mainstay artist in the folk music scene since the mid 90s and has received consistent praise for her songwriting.

SHOW: Big Barn Musical Dinner with singer Jesse Dee

WHEN: Saturday, June 4

WHERE: Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield

INFO: You’ll have a fancy five-course meal and after each course, Boston-based soul singer Jesse Dee will perform a short set until the next course is served. After each course, you’ll hear a sleigh bells which is a signal to put your fork down for the performance.

SHOW: Resurgam

WHEN & WHERE: Saturday, June 11, 12-9 p.m.

WHERE: Thompson’s Point in Portland

INFO: This is an awesome all-day event presented by the Maine Academy of Modern Music. Total of six stages!

The massive list of performers includes current and former MAMM students and instructors and a wealth of other Maine artists. The partial list includes Emilia Dahlin, Emma Ivy, Yes We Kin, Angelikah Fahray, Jeff beam, Lila Schock & Sara Cox, Pegacorns, Buttery Flaky Crust. ETC ETC ETC. Go to this and bring the whole family!

SHOW: Melissa Ferrick

WHEN: Friday, June 17

WHERE: One Longfellow Square in Portland

INFO: I’ve been a fan of singer-songwriter Melissa Ferrick since she released her debut album “Massive Blur” way back in 1993.

SHOW: Peter Galway and the Real Band

WHEN: Saturday, June 25

WHERE: St. Lawrence Arts Center in Portland

INFO: Peter Galway has released more than twenty-five albums on the Warner/Reprise and various independent labels. He has also produced over fifty albums and special projects, such as the Grammy-nominated Bleecker Street: Greenwich Village in the ‘60s, Time and Love: The Music of Laura Nyro, participated in Laura Nyro’s final album, Angel In the Dark, and produced all of the seminal albums by Maine’s own Devonsquare.

A founding member of The Fifth Avenue Band, Gallway’s music spans styles from ’60s rock and roll, to “jazzy folk”, to atmospheric Americana. Along with his solo recordings, he has collaborated with acclaimed singer-songwriter Annie Gallup in the duo Hat Check Girl, with seven releases to their credit. 2019 heralded the highly anticipated release of Reach For It, the all-new Peter Gallway & The Real Band album on Gallway Bay Music.