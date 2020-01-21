PORTLAND, Maine — Portland nonprofit Ikirenga cy'Intore is preserving Rwandan drum and dance culture with their performances. The dancers and drummers perform traditional dances in hopes of inspiring youth to retain their cultural heritage.

You can see them perform Sunday, January 26th at 4 pm. The event, held at Merrill Auditorium, is a talent showcase celebrating Portland's artists and musicians.

For more information about the event, and ticket information click here.

