Preparing for the lead role in a 'The Sound of Music' play? Watch the movie hundreds of times

Maine State Music Theatre has cast two actors who couldn’t be happier in their roles.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — It comes as no great surprise when stage actors love their jobs, but Hanley Smith and Will Hay seem especially grateful for their good fortune right now.

The two have landed the lead roles in Maine State Music Theatre’s production of “The Sound of Music" as Maria and Captain von Trapp in one of the most popular musicals of all time.

Learning the lyrics to the songs probably took Smith only about one-tenth of a second because when she was growing she was “obsessed” with the movie version of “The Sound of Music.”

When asked how many times she has seen the movies, Smith responded "hundreds" without hesitation.

“Truly, hundreds," Smith said. "That two-part VHS, [I] wore it out completely.”

Hay breaks into laughter as he hears Smith's story. He, too, is delighted to be part of this production—it’s his third appearance at Maine State Music Theatre—and he has just one regret: “It took too long to get back here.”

While working in summer theatre may be particularly delightful, it’s a pleasure that does not last for long. “The Sound of Music” is the first show of the season for MSMT, and its run will end on June 25.