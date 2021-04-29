Pottery studios across the state open their doors for the Maine Pottery Tour

MAINE, Maine — They took a year off last year, but the Maine Pottery Tour is back this weekend for its 9th annual tour of pottery studios across the state. Potters will open their studios to demonstrate techniques, showcase their work, and sell hand crafted products.

"There will be pots for sale, studio demos, people will be doing pit firings, and Raku firings and you’ll get to peek in the kilns when they are first being opened and pick your favorite piece – get the first pick. As many potters as there are out there, there’s that many approaches to clay," says potter Cathie Cantara of Homeport Pottery. "People appreciate handcrafted items, and I think the Pottery Tour works very well with the whole farm-to-table movement – where you have handcrafted food that you can serve on a beautiful handmade plate."