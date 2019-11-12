PORTLAND, Maine — If you are trying to out-do your neighbor in the holiday décor department – you best not live next door to Portland’s Victoria Mansion. Once again this year, the Mansion, built in the mid-1800’s, has been decorated by local designers, artists, and florists - this year’s theme drawing on the rich history of this national landmark.

"We’re in our fourth decade of Christmas at Victoria Mansion. This year is Ghosts of Christmas past so it’s nostalgia and it’s a little bit of a play on Dickens…but the way that each designer has really made it their own is fascinating to watch," says Victoria Levesque, Events Coordinator for the Mansion.

The mansion will be decorated and open to the public through January 5th. If you would like to visit Portland's Victoria Mansion, and take in the decor, you can click here for more information.

