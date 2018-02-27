PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- James Kennerley grew up in England, but came to New York City where he's been conducting, composing, and traveling the globe as an organist.

He's the latest municipal organist for the city of Portland; a city his wife first introduced him to, and he instantly fell in love (with more than just the city).

James knew music was going to be a part of his life at an early age, but he wasn't allowed to play the organ until his teenage years. The 33-year-old has spent years making up for that, and now plays the Kotzchmar Organ inside of Merrill Auditorium beautifully.

Because there are so many variations of sound that come from the organ, James calls preparing for a concert, "mapping a flight plan."

