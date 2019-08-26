FREEPORT, Maine — When Circus Smirkus made two stops in Maine during its summer tour, a teen from Portland was part of the entertainment.

The two-hour show put on by Smirkus is high energy from start to finish. Thirty teens from all over the world are a part of the tour, including 16-year-old Theo LeBlanc of Portland.

"I love making people laugh and I think there's something quite dignified in being silly," LeBlanc said.

LeBlanc performs as a clown, juggler and acrobatic base. The seven-week tour has a total of 69 shows that take three weeks to create by director Troy Wunderle. Those invited to join the cast don't know what to expect because the magic has to be created.

"We cast the kids and then write a show around them and that's really unique within the circus world," Wunderle said. "These kids come, we see the best of what they got, we diagnose that in three days and then we write a show around it in about 15 days after that and then we hit the road."

Circus Smirkus made stops in Freeport and Kennebunkport. Around 60 family members of LeBlanc got the chance to see him perform in his home state during the Maine stops.

"It's cool for them to get to see what I do and see what I spend all my time doing," LeBlanc said.

Circus Smirkus is based in Greensboro, Vermont. In addition to the big top tour, they also have a residency program and run a Circus Smirkus camp.