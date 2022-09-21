Portland Symphony Orchestra raises curtain on 98th season

The Portland Symphony Orchestra has a variety of shows on tap for the fall, including a tribute to the legendary rock band, Queen.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Symphony Orchestra is debuting its 98th season with its fall POPS! concert series.

Here's a snapshot of upcoming performances according to a PSO release:

The Music of Queen, October

"Chart-busting songs from albums such as Classic Queen, A Night at the Opera, Sheer Heart Attack, Jazz, News of the World, A Kind of Magic, The Works and more."

Violins of Hope: Verdi's Requiem, October

"Violins of Hope is a concert project featuring a private collection of violins, violas and cellos, housed in Israel. All of the instruments were owned by Jews during the Holocaust, and were collected following World War II."

Get Happy! A Judy Garland Celebration, November

"In honor of Judy Garland’s 100th birthday, PSO will present a celebration of the legendary performer, featuring her original symphonic arrangements."

Thomas Wilkins Conducts Your PSO

"Thomas Wilkins, guest conductor. George Butterworth A Shropshire Lad."

The Magic of Christmas

"Twelve performances at Merrill Auditorium."

Check out the full video for a conversation about the upcoming season with PSO's Music Director and Conductor, Eckart Preu.