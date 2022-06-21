Portland Symphony Orchestra kicks off summer concert series

The series runs through July 9 at the Seaside Pavilion in Old Orchard Beach.

PORTLAND, Maine — If you’ve been yearning to get outside and listen to live music, The Portland Symphony Orchestra has you covered with its summer concert series.

This summer, there will be three different concerts at the Seaside Pavilion in Old Orchard Beach:

June 25: The music of Beethoven and Tchaikovsky

July 2: Schooner Fare

July 9: The Music of Star Wars with guest conductor Morihiko Nakahara

It is recommended but not required for concert goers to wear masks at the show. Masks are required in restrooms and on the parking trolleys. However, masking will be required at all times if York County reaches a medium or high level of COVID-19 transmission. You are not required to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test to attend the shows.

“This is a fairly new thing, and we are super excited because it is outdoors, and when you’re outdoors the experience is very, very different,” conductor Eckart Preu said. “You can go to the beach beforehand and then listen to some good music.”

