Portland Symphony Orchestra kicks off ‘Magic of Christmas’ shows

Conductor Eckart Preu and vocalist Nick Ziobro told us what you can expect from this year’s shows.

PORTLAND, Maine — This weekend, the sounds of the holiday season will fill Merrill Auditorium with Portland Symphony Orchestra’s "Magic of Christmas." Conductor Eckart Preu and vocalist Nick Ziobro joined us on 207 to talk about this year’s show, which is adding a new element.

This year, the show will include vocalist Nick Ziobro, who is joining the Portland Symphony Orchestra to sing some of your favorite holiday classics.

Preu said this year’s show will feature music from some classic holiday movies like "Home Alone," "It’s a Wonderful Life," and "Miracle on 34th Street."

Tickets are on sale for this weekend's show, including two shows on Friday, December 16, two on Saturday, December 17, and two on Sunday, December 18. You can also buy tickets for the digital show, which will be available to watch online from December 16 through January 1.