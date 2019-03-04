PORTLAND, Maine — Set in Detroit, Michigan at a car manufacturing plant, "Skeleton Crew" goes deep inside the machinations of a 'work' family. They may not be related by genetics but spend hours together every day, for weeks, months, and years. So when a manager has information about the plant that they work at being scheduled to close, another character who is the union rep has to intervene, look deeply at how the information is told.

The characters have their roles at the plant, the job they perform, the skill set they need to do every day. They also take on the roles of a family; the father, the mother, the petulant child, the caregiver, it happens in most work environments.

The story told in Skeleton Crew is not unique to Detroit & the car industry, this play could have been written about Bucksport, Millinocket or any small American one horse town.

Portland Stage will be underway with Skeleton Crew through April 22. For more information & to buy tickets go to their website Portland Stage