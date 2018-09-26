Ben Butler was a Civil War general and he was also a real person who graduated from Colby College in 1838. While he was General a runaway slave shows up at his Union Army Garrison and he is faced with an internal dilemma. His decision could alter the course of the country's history.

Slavery is a dark stain on America's past, Portland Stage has begun production on this play that addresses this and the contention of racism during the time of the Civil War.

For more information on the play and how to get tickets, you can visit

https://www.portlandstage.org/show/ben-butler/

