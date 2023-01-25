How’d they get that shot?

Portland Press Herald photographers talk about their best photos of 2022.

PORTLAND, Maine — When December rolls around, staff photographers from the Portland Press Herald look back at the thousands of images they captured in the previous 12 months and choose their favorites.

The selections from 2022 run the gamut from happy (the joy of a high school quarterback getting a high five from a teammate) to harrowing (a family, unable to find housing, forced to live out of a van at a Maine Turnpike service plaza).

Staff photographer Brianna Soukup and chief photographer Gregory Rec joined 207 to talk about some of those photos.

If you’d like to see more, they can be viewed at the Portland Press Herald’s website or in person at the Portland Public Library through Feb. 17.