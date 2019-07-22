PORTLAND, Maine — The Irish Heritage Center in Portland gets very loud on a Monday evening when the sounds of bagpipes fill the sidewalk.

Members of Claddagh Mhor are there with their bagpipes every Monday, stepping in unison and playing in harmony. Pipe players, like Tom Ryan, stop traffic and cause passers by to get their camera phones out. He's been playing bagpipes since he was seven years old and often has to explain how the pipes work to those who have never played.

"A lot of people say I've never seen one up close before and they're kind of fascinated about the bag itself and how that's got a good reservoir of air," Ryan said. "When we take a breath the music doesn't stop, we use that bag to kind of keep the music going."

Weekly rehearsals are important since the group found out that they would get the opportunity to compete in this year's World Pipe Band Championships. A competition that will take them to Glasgow, Scotland, 2,900 miles from home.

"I'm looking forward to getting out there and playing Glasgow," Ryan said. "A lot of us have been there before, but never as our own group and it's just been a lot of anticipation. I'm really looking forward to getting there and playing with these people. They are really hard working folks."

Twenty-five members from Claddagh Mhor are scheduled to compete in the competition Aug. 17.