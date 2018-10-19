PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Every year the Maine Arts Commission awards one person with the title of Artist of the Year. Emily Isaacson was this year's recipient.

Isaacson has two big roles in the music community. She conducts the symphonic chorus called Oratorio Chorale. She also founded and conducts the Portland Bach Experience. Sarah Robbins sings with both choruses as a first soprano.

"Emily, for me personally, has really helped me build confidence as a singer," said Robbins. "That's one of the things I lack. Not just learn the music and create the art, but it's like a mini voice coaching and vocal lesson every week when we come here."

Isaacson decided to become a conductor when she was 13-years-old during a trip with her dad to Bowdoin College. She took that passion with her to college where she studied the art of conducting at the University of Oregon. She applied to 100 jobs after graduation, but heard back from none. She eventually got a yes from Oratorio Chorale where she's been able to grow and share her knowledge of music with others.

"Believe in the unique voice that you have and the special things that you bring to this art form that no one else does," said Isaacson.

Her positive attitude played a role in the recognition she received by the Maine Art's Commission that named her the 2018 Maine Artist of the Year. Out of the thousands of painters, singers, musicians and other artists considered they chose a conductor.

"For a statewide agency to say that I am making an impact not only on the community, but on a larger portion of the community, I mean that's what I want to do in life," said Isaacson.

The Portland Bach Experience will be holding concerts this weekend as part of their 2018 Oktoberfest.

