Pork Tenderloin with Creamy Tomato Caper Sauce Serves 4

This sauce is also wonderful with chicken or salmon.

2 (1 pound each) pork tenderloins

several grinds fresh black pepper

1 teaspoon kosher salt (plus extra for the onion)

1 teaspoon paprika

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 cups diced onion; about 1 large onion

4 teaspoons minced garlic; about 4 cloves

2 cups peeled, seeded and diced tomato; about 2 tomatoes

2 teaspoons fresh minced basil

2 teaspoons fresh minced tarragon

1/2 cup white wine

3 to 4 tablespoons chicken broth or water

1 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup capers

Rub the tenderloins with the salt, pepper, and paprika. Heat the oil in a large oven-proof sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the tenderloins and sear until well-browned on all sides. Reduce heat to medium and add the onion, garlic, and salt. Sauté for 7 to 10 minutes or until the onion is translucent. Turn the tenderloins occasionally while the onion is cooking. Add the tomatoes and herbs and cook for another minute. Add the wine, broth, and heavy cream and bring to a simmer. Continue simmering for about 10 minutes or until the pork reaches an internal temperature of 145°F for medium and 150°F for medium well. Transfer the tenderloins to a cutting board to rest. Transfer the pan sauce to a blender and puree until smooth. Add the capers. Cut the tenderloins on an angle into 1/4- to 1/2-inch slices and serve with the sauce.