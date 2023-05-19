'Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical' takes center stage at the Public Theatre

"The show has a perfect message for our community or anyone who has ever felt like an outsider."

LEWISTON, Maine — The Public Theatre in Lewiston is known for its comedy productions. This weekend, however, it's debuting a musical for children that has a message for everyone.

It's called "Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical," and it centers around an 8-year-old girl who moves to a new school and has a hard time fitting in. Annell Moya plays that character, Lilly, and said the role and the lessons around inclusion are all very relatable.

"I'm very proud of who I am, and I can be myself, even if I'm in a space where I know I'm the only black person in the room," Moya said. "I can still say I am really proud of who I am, and it took a long time, but I relate to Lilly so much."

"Polkadots" officially opens with a matinee Saturday, and four performances were scheduled for audiences to catch over the weekend.

"Aside from its catchy songs and choreography that will leave you dancing in the aisles, the show also has a perfect message for our community or anyone who has ever felt like an outsider," according to a press release.

