PORTLAND, Maine — The sport of curling becomes popular when the Winter Olympics comes around, but in Maine it's enjoyed more than once every four years.

The Pine Tree Curling Club in Portland is the newest league to form in the state. Their winter players take to the ice, every Wednesday night at William Troubh Ice Arena in Portland. Around 40 players a night according to vice president of membership, Jennifer Campbell.

"We try to get this big 42 pound stone to the bullseye about 150 feet away. Try to push it down there. The stone on the bull's eye wins, or the stone closest to the bull's eye wins," said Campbell.

The Pine Tree Curling Club started in Portland in 2015, first with learn to curl clinics and then, once there was enough interest, two leagues. One in spring and another in the winter. Tony Otis started curling during the first year Pine Tree started.

"Over riding factor is that while you were out there tossing that stone down the ice, you were having fun and that's what it's all about really is to have fun," said Otis.

The youngest players are in their twenties and the oldest in their seventies. Young and old working on their curling strategy together.

"The sport's great, but it's the people. I love the people," said Campbell. "It's truly a sport where the winners buy the losers a round of drinks and you go on that. It's great."

Starting in February, the Pine Tree Curling Club will have curling on Sunday nights at the William Troubh Ice Arena, in addition to Wednesdays. They are starting the process of fundraising for their own curling arena in Portland. The goal is to have the space built by the 2020 Winter Olympics.