Picking out the perfect wines for Easter dinner or a beautiful Spring day

PORTLAND, Maine — Spring is in the air and Easter is right around the corner! Whether you are more of a traditionalist with your Easter dinner or like to switch things up, there’s always wine to pair with your menu (and of course, the Easter basket!). Maia Gosselin from Sip Wine Education has brought us her recommendations for what to enjoy with your dinner from roast chicken to herbed lamb to chocolate bunnies!
- La Petite Marquis Crémant de Loire: Bubbles are such a fun and festive way to begin your meal! This dry French sparkler is made with a blend of Chenin Blanc, Chardonnay and Cabernet France. Crisp with bright acidity and notes of citrus, apple and pear. Lovely with rich brunch dishes such as eggs Benedict, waffles, smoked salmon, crepes and deviled eggs! Also, a delicious pairing with roast chicken or ham. $18-$20
- S.A Prum “Essence” Riesling: Medium-dry Riesling from the Mosel. Fresh and aromatic with white peach, apricot and green apple on the palate. Stony minerality with racy acidity. This will pair beautifully with a baked ham as well as spicy dishes and Asian cuisine. $14 (Best Buy in Wine Enthusiast!)
- O Fillo da Condesa Albarino: This light and crisp Spanish white wine is the perfect spring sipper. Notes of lemon, nectarine, honeydew, and a touch of sea spray. Great with a spring chicken, asparagus, green beans, and new potatoes. Albarino and seafood are a match made in heaven…oysters, shrimp cocktail, salmon, and mussels. $12
- M. Chapoutier “Bila Haut” Rosé: One of my all-time favorite rosés, the 2020 vintage does not disappoint! A blend of Grenache and Cinsault, fresh and dry with flavors of raspberry and cherry, tangerine and a hint of spice. Delicious with roast chicken, ham, or lamb but it’s also very nice with brunch dishes…asparagus frittata, bagels and lox, ham and mushroom quiche, sausage, and bacon. $13-$15
- Thevenet & Fils “Les Clos” Bourgogne: A classic Burgundian Pinot Noir with notes of Bing cherries and raspberries, herbs, earth, and bright minerals. The perfect accompaniment to herbed lamb, prime rib, garlic rosemary pork, and roast turkey. $20
- Easter Candy Wine Pairing:
- Peeps and jelly beans: La Petite Marquis sparkling Cremant.
- Chocolate peanut butter eggs and dark chocolate bunnies: Thevenet & Fils Bourgogne