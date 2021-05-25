Picking out the perfect wine to kick off summer

Maia Gosselin from Sip Wine Education shares her favorite wines to enjoy outside as the weather warms up.

PORTLAND, Maine — It’s been a long spring but summer is right around the corner! Things are slowly getting back to normal and we are all ready to enjoy time outside with friends and family. Cookouts, pool parties and picnics are all on the calendar!

Maia Gosselin from Sip Wine Education shares her wine picks to kick off summer, whether you’re grilling or relaxing on the deck, there’s something here for everyone!

Corvezzo Prosecco

Price: $12

This Italian bubbly is extra dry which means it has a bit more sugar than a Brut style. Silky perlage with notes of juicy pear and apple with a floral nose and a hint of honey. Organic and vegan. Pair with charcuterie, shrimp cocktail, veggie dumplings, savory cheese, and prosciutto-wrapped dates! New to the market! If your store doesn't yet carry it, they can order it from National Wines!

Mantlerhof Gruner Vevltliner

Price: $16

From Austria, a light and zesty summer gulper! Flinty minerality with flavors of green apple, lemon, pear, and white pepper. Serve extra cold. A one-liter bottle so you get an extra glass! Perfect on a hot afternoon. Pairs well with grilled asparagus or artichoke, grilled halibut and trout, wiener schnitzel, steamed mussels, clams.

Pro Otto Soave Classico

Price: $19

From the Veneto region in northern Italy, a lush blend of Garganega and Trebbiano grapes. Medium-bodied, fresh, and clean with notes of jasmine, lemon, peach, and apricot. Lovely with Parma ham, prosciutto-wrapped scallops, gnocchi, risotto, clams and linguini.

J. Mourat Rosé

Price: $14

A blend of Pinot Noir, Cabernet Franc, and Gamay, this rose from the Loire is crisp and silky with clean minerality. Dry with notes of cherry and strawberry. A perfect summer sipper. Pair with an arugula, strawberry and goat cheese salad, lobster roll, and fresh oysters!

Vi-Ve Rioja

Price: $15