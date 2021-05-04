Picking out the perfect wine pairing for Mother’s Day

Maia Gosselin from Sip Wine Educations shares some of her favorite wines for this time of year.

PORTLAND, Maine — Mother’s Day is this Sunday, a day NOT to forget! Needless to say, it’s been quite a year for the moms out there. Although mothers should be celebrated all the time, you might want to do a little extra this year to show her how much she is appreciated. Whether you’re planning to treat her to breakfast in bed, a nice picnic, a special dinner, or an afternoon all to herself, make sure wine is on the menu! From Champagne to rosé Maia Gosselin from Sip Wine Education is here with her recommendations for Mother’s Day!

Andre Jacquart Premier Cru Vertus Experience Champagne

Yes, mom wants Champagne for Mother’s Day! A Blanc de Blanc (100% Chardonnay) is an extra Brut (extremely dry) Champagne. It is fresh and rich with notes of green pear, apple and minerality. Lush and creamy – don’t expect Mom to share! Oysters, lobster tail, quiche, omelets, fried clams, and steamed lobster.

Cost: $55

Villa Alpini Pinot Grigio

Not all Pinot Grigios are created equal! This elegant and crisp white from Friuli in Northern Italy is definitely a cut above the rest. Notes of green apple, lemon and lime. Sip with a cheese plate, antipasti, charcuterie and pasta primavera. A perfect spring sipper!

Cost: $18

La Craie Vouvray

A demi-sec Chenin Blanc from the Loire. Sweeter and lush with honeysuckle, peach, plum and pear in the mouth. Serve with goat cheese, spicy Thai or Vietnamese or ginger pork.

Cost: $18-$20.

Chateau Beaubois Rosé

Pretty n’ Pink perfection for moms. A biodynamic wine from the Rhone, this blend of Syrah, Grenache, and Cinsault is delightfully dry with flavors of juicy white peach, tangerine, raspberry, and citrus. Delicious with fish, Havarti cheese, shrimp cocktail or just open a glass up and sip on the patio!

Cost: $15

Pavette Pinot Noir

A rich and fruity Pinot from California, lovely flavors of cherry, raspberry, hibiscus and spice. Serve with grilled salmon, duck, or bacon-stuffed mushrooms. Lovely with a light chill on it.

Cost: $15