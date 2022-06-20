x
Peter Gallway & The Real Band bring new music to 207

Peter Gallway & The Real Band recently released their latest album, and are holding an album release party in Portland on June 25.

PORTLAND, Maine — Peter Gallway has been a part of the Maine music scene for decades, and is back in the 207 studio with his band's latest album: “It’s Deliberate.” 

The new album by Peter Gallway & The Real Band features 11 new songs, all written over the past couple of years. 

Gallway and the band will be performing the new album on Saturday, June 25 at the St. Lawrence Arts Center in Portland. 

Gallway stopped by the 207 studio to talk about the new album, writing during the pandemic, and their upcoming show.

Watch the band's performance in the 207 studio below.

