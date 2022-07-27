x
207

Musical duo Peaceful Means performs new music for 207

Heather Pierson and Leah Boyd have teamed up to form a new duo.

PORTLAND, Maine — Heather Pierson has been on 207 numerous times and is no stranger to the Maine music scene.  

She recently formed a duo with Leah Boyd named Peaceful Means. 

They joined us to perform their new song and tell us about upcoming shows.

