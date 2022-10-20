The 207 interview: Republican candidate for governor Paul LePage

After four years away from the Blaine House, he’s hoping voters will send him back.

PORTLAND, Maine — With the political campaigns in full swing, 207 is interviewing the candidates running for major office seats in Maine.

In the race for governor, Republican Paul LePage is trying to get his old job back. The other candidates on the ballot are Democratic incumbent Janet Mills and independent Sam Hunkler.

Here’s a quick biography of LePage.

Job: Retired. Worked as a business consultant and then as general manager of Marden’s Surplus & Salvage stores in Maine.

Residence: Edgecomb

Previous campaigns for office: Ran for governor in 2010 and 2014. Could not run for a third consecutive term because of term limits.

Government experience: Served as mayor of Waterville. Served as governor from 2011 to 2019.

In our conversation, LePage talked about why he has come back to politics, what his top priority would be if elected, and why he wants to leave abortion laws in Maine unchanged.

In the last part of the interview, LePage was asked about baseless claims he has made about election results, including the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. LePage objected vigorously to the premise of the question.

“I never said [Biden] didn’t win,” he told 207. That statement is untrue.

On Nov. 13, 2020, nearly a week after Biden had been declared the winner, LePage said in an interview with WGAN radio, “I tell you, this is clearly a stolen election. … We know that they’ve stolen the election.”

We’ve included a link to that WGAN interview. You can listen to the relevant part beginning at 2:17.