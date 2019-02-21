PORTLAND, Maine — Pappardelle con Ragu D’anatra del Medici

Bring a large pot of water to boil. How salty? The ocean or tears, salty.

1.    Heat 2-3 Tblspns of duck fat in a large saute pan over low heat

2.    When fat is shimmering add minced shallot, season with salt & pepper.

3.    Saute shallot till translucent

4.    Add chunks of duck meat pulled from legs

5.    Add 1 Cup of stock & bring heat to medium

6.    Add thyme.

7.    Cook until stock is reduced by half & duck becomes soft.

8.    Water should be boiling, add pasta & cook for 2 minutes

9.    Transfer pasta to pan with duck & add ½ cup pasta water to the pan.

10.    Stir & toss pasta in the pan until sauce emulsifies & clings to pasta

11.    Transfer to a warm plate, top with almonds, orange zest, ½ cup pecorino cheese & salt & pepper to taste.

12.    Toss parsley leaves with olive oil on top & enjoy.