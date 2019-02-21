PORTLAND, Maine — Pappardelle con Ragu D’anatra del Medici

Bring a large pot of water to boil. How salty? The ocean or tears, salty.

1. Heat 2-3 Tblspns of duck fat in a large saute pan over low heat

2. When fat is shimmering add minced shallot, season with salt & pepper.

3. Saute shallot till translucent

4. Add chunks of duck meat pulled from legs

5. Add 1 Cup of stock & bring heat to medium

6. Add thyme.

7. Cook until stock is reduced by half & duck becomes soft.

8. Water should be boiling, add pasta & cook for 2 minutes

9. Transfer pasta to pan with duck & add ½ cup pasta water to the pan.

10. Stir & toss pasta in the pan until sauce emulsifies & clings to pasta

11. Transfer to a warm plate, top with almonds, orange zest, ½ cup pecorino cheese & salt & pepper to taste.

12. Toss parsley leaves with olive oil on top & enjoy.