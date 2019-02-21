PORTLAND, Maine — Pappardelle con Ragu D’anatra del Medici
Bring a large pot of water to boil. How salty? The ocean or tears, salty.
1. Heat 2-3 Tblspns of duck fat in a large saute pan over low heat
2. When fat is shimmering add minced shallot, season with salt & pepper.
3. Saute shallot till translucent
4. Add chunks of duck meat pulled from legs
5. Add 1 Cup of stock & bring heat to medium
6. Add thyme.
7. Cook until stock is reduced by half & duck becomes soft.
8. Water should be boiling, add pasta & cook for 2 minutes
9. Transfer pasta to pan with duck & add ½ cup pasta water to the pan.
10. Stir & toss pasta in the pan until sauce emulsifies & clings to pasta
11. Transfer to a warm plate, top with almonds, orange zest, ½ cup pecorino cheese & salt & pepper to taste.
12. Toss parsley leaves with olive oil on top & enjoy.