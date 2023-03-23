How to properly make roasted duck at home

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Ryan Hickman joined us in the kitchen to show us how to make a dish you may not have made at home before: pan-roasted duck with blood orange and fennel salad. Hickman is the chef and co-founder of The Knotted Apron in Portland.
Ingredients:
Blood Orange & Fennel Salad
- 2 Blood oranges, segmented
- 1 Fennel bulb, sliced thin
- 3 Tablespoons fine herbs
- 1 Teaspoon lemon juice
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Malden salt for garnish
Blood Orange Gastrique
- ½ Cup sugar
- ½ Cup blood orange juice
- ¼ Cup red wine vinegar
Fine Herbs
- Equal parts: Italian Parsley, Tarragon & Chives
Instructions:
- Allow duck to come to room temperature 30 minutes before cooking. Score the fat without piercing the flesh.
- Season duck breast liberally with salt and pepper, then add to saute pan. Cook on medium-low heat while periodically removing rendered fat from pan.
- Meanwhile, add three ingredients for gastrique to a small saucepan. Simmer until reduced by half.
- Gather all salad ingredients and combine in a bowl. Allow the fennel to marinate at least 5 minutes before serving. Double check seasoning.
- Once the duck breast has been fully rendered with crispy skin and reaches an internal temperature of 135 degrees, pull off and to let rest for 10 minutes.
- When the duck is fully rested, slice duck breast in half. Spoon gastrique on plate followed by sliced duck breast. Sprinkle with Malden salt and finish plating with salad.
- Serve and enjoy