How to properly make roasted duck at home

Chef Ryan Hickman from The Knotted Apron shares his recipe for pan-roasted duck with blood orange and fennel salad.

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Ryan Hickman joined us in the kitchen to show us how to make a dish you may not have made at home before: pan-roasted duck with blood orange and fennel salad. Hickman is the chef and co-founder of The Knotted Apron in Portland. 

Ingredients:

Blood Orange & Fennel Salad

  • 2 Blood oranges, segmented
  • 1 Fennel bulb, sliced thin
  • 3 Tablespoons fine herbs
  • 1 Teaspoon lemon juice
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Malden salt for garnish

Blood Orange Gastrique

  • ½ Cup sugar
  • ½ Cup blood orange juice
  • ¼ Cup red wine vinegar

Fine Herbs

  • Equal parts: Italian Parsley, Tarragon & Chives

Instructions:

  • Allow duck to come to room temperature 30 minutes before cooking. Score the fat without piercing the flesh.
  • Season duck breast liberally with salt and pepper, then add to saute pan. Cook on medium-low heat while periodically removing rendered fat from pan.
  • Meanwhile, add three ingredients for gastrique to a small saucepan. Simmer until reduced by half.
  • Gather all salad ingredients and combine in a bowl. Allow the fennel to marinate at least 5 minutes before serving. Double check seasoning.
  • Once the duck breast has been fully rendered with crispy skin and reaches an internal temperature of 135 degrees, pull off and to let rest for 10 minutes.
  • When the duck is fully rested, slice duck breast in half. Spoon gastrique on plate followed by sliced duck breast. Sprinkle with Malden salt and finish plating with salad.
  • Serve and enjoy

