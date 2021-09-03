Packing a healthy lunch to take on the go

PORTLAND, Maine — Whether you're heading out for a hike, bike ride, a day of skiing, a day at the beach or even just heading to work, it can be tough to come up with a good lunch. It gets even tougher when you're trying to make healthy choices.
March 10th is National Pack Your Lunch Day. Anna McDermott joined us to offer a pair of healthy lunch choices that are easy to make and take on the go.
Vegetarian Wrap
- Wrap
- Red Pepper Spread
- Hummus
- Tofu (marinated & pan-fried in soy sauce)
- Sliced Red Pepper
- Cucumber
- Avocado
Bacon & Turkey Sandwich
- Bread
- Bacon
- Turkey
- Red Pepper Spread
- Hummus
- Sliced Red Pepper
- Arugula
For a side add fruit like an apple or orange.