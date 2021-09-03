x
Packing a healthy lunch to take on the go

Anna McDermott shares two healthy ideas for when you're packing your lunch.

PORTLAND, Maine — Whether you're heading out for a hike, bike ride, a day of skiing, a day at the beach or even just heading to work, it can be tough to come up with a good lunch.  It gets even tougher when you're trying to make healthy choices. 

March 10th is National Pack Your Lunch Day.  Anna McDermott joined us to offer a pair of healthy lunch choices that are easy to make and take on the go.

Vegetarian Wrap

  • Wrap
  • Red Pepper Spread
  • Hummus
  • Tofu (marinated & pan-fried in soy sauce)
  • Sliced Red Pepper
  • Cucumber
  • Avocado

Bacon & Turkey Sandwich

  • Bread
  • Bacon
  • Turkey
  • Red Pepper Spread
  • Hummus
  • Sliced Red Pepper
  • Arugula 

For a side add fruit like an apple or orange.

