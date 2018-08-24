SCARBOROUGH (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A few years ago, writes Tim Fahey, he had the chance to bike across the northern U.S. “from a middle-aged standing start.” The opportunity did not go to waste. “I got up off the couch, flew across the country, pointed a fully loaded touring bicycle towards home, saddled up, and headed out. I didn’t train or plan much before I left; I just decided to go, so I bought what I needed and went—simple as that.”

Fahey, who lives in Scarborough, has written a book about his experiences called “The Fun Mover Chronicles: Biking the Northern Tier.” If you want to know what it’s like to ride from Washington state to Maine but could do without the blisters, aching legs, thunderstorms, and 18-wheelers roaring by, this might be the place to start.

