Oven-baked haddock with chef Lynn Archer

Lynn Archer shares her simple recipe for delicious baked haddock.

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Lynn Archer is the owner and chef at Archer's On The Pier in Rockland. She joined us in the studio to share her recipe for oven-baked haddock that comes together in about a half-hour.

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 lbs haddock
  • ½ sleeve Ritz crackers
  • ½ - ¾ cup panko crumbs
  • ½ stick melted butter
  • 1 tablespoon chopped garlic
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest
  • Juice from ½ lemon
  • Salt & pepper
  • ½ cup dry white wine

Directions:

  • Cut haddock into serving-size pieces, and place into rimmed baking pan
  • Mix together crackers, panko, melted butter, garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice, salt & pepper
  • Spoon mixture on top of haddock
  • Pour dry white wine around the fish, about ½ a cup
  • Bake 400* 15 - 20 mins till browned

