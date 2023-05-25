Oven-baked haddock with chef Lynn Archer

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Lynn Archer is the owner and chef at Archer's On The Pier in Rockland. She joined us in the studio to share her recipe for oven-baked haddock that comes together in about a half-hour.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 lbs haddock
- ½ sleeve Ritz crackers
- ½ - ¾ cup panko crumbs
- ½ stick melted butter
- 1 tablespoon chopped garlic
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- Juice from ½ lemon
- Salt & pepper
- ½ cup dry white wine
Directions:
- Cut haddock into serving-size pieces, and place into rimmed baking pan
- Mix together crackers, panko, melted butter, garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice, salt & pepper
- Spoon mixture on top of haddock
- Pour dry white wine around the fish, about ½ a cup
- Bake 400* 15 - 20 mins till browned