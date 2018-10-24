PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Portland Ovations Offstage is using performance to get more children interested in reading.

Around 1,200 kids, from around southern Maine, packed the Merrill Auditorium in Portland to watch a performance of The Rainbow Fish. The Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia used bright lights and props to bring the book series to life. The director of Ovations Offstage, Catherine Anderson, says it will help get kids interested in reading the book when they leave.

"It helps to ignite and excite passion for reading because then you've seen a version of it on stage and then when you open the pages of the book it comes to life," said Anderson.

The theater is completely black out during the performance and you can hear a pin drop. Little ones with their eyes and attention glued to the lights and props. First grade teacher at North Yarmouth Academy, Shannon Gallagher, brought ten of her students to watch The Rainbow Fish. It was her fourth time bringing a group.

"Different way for kids to digest the story," said Gallagher. "The arts offer multitudes of learning experiences for all different types of learners."

Ovations Offstage will be bringing a performance of Call Of The Wild to the Merrill Auditorium in March.

© 2018 WCSH-TV