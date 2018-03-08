HIRAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Summer time means summer camps and Maine has plenty to choose from, including the Ossipee Valley String Camp in Hiram.

The sound of strings was a weekend affair at the Ossipee Valley Fairgrounds. Musicians enjoying their favorite instruments with others during the 5th annual String Camp.Instructor, Lauren Rioux being one of them.

"I love how relaxed this camp is while still maintaining an excellent educational environment," said Rioux.

More than 100 campers signed up to learn from experts about string instruments. Learning the guitar, mandolin, violin, fiddle, cello, banjo and upright bass. Campers like 12-year-old Micah John refined her already impressive skills on the violin during the advanced violin class. Five days of classes that were a family affair for her.

"My little brother Timian, he's 11 and he plays bass. He's here and my little sister is here, Ada, she's seven and both my parents are here," said John.

Once camp is over, the Ossipee Valley Music Festival starts. A four day event that makes it a point to showcase female string musicians. A genre of music known for being male dominated. Both the guys and gals who chose to attend the camp may have had to deal with hot humid days and severe thunderstorms at night, but they didn't seem to mind. Even if it was something non-string related that they were taking part it, the conversations were still based around their similar interest of music.

"To know that it's all year long that you can work on this stuff and then you can come back to this camp, or go to a different festival and can continue to learn that the journey of learning through music is just a life-long one," said Rioux.

The string camp has grown since its first year of offering lessons. From 30 campers five years ago, to the 105 who signed up in 2018.

© 2018 WCSH-TV