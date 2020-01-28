PORTLAND, Maine — Best Motion Picture

Ford V Ferrari

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Parasite

Predictions:

Mick: Parasite

Brett: Parasite

Best Actor In a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory

Leonardo Dicaprio - Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Predictions:

Mick: Joaquin Phoenix

Brett: Adam Driver

Best Actress In a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renée Zellweger - Judy

Predictions:

Mick: Renée Zellweger

Brett: Renée Zellweger

Directing

The Irishman - Martin Scorsese

Joker - Todd Phillips

1917 - Sam Mendes

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

Parasite - Bong Joon Ho

Predictions:

Mick: 1917 - Sam Mendes

Brett: Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

