PORTLAND, Maine — Best Motion Picture
Ford V Ferrari
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Parasite
Predictions:
Mick: Parasite
Brett: Parasite
Best Actor In a Leading Role
Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
Leonardo Dicaprio - Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
Predictions:
Mick: Joaquin Phoenix
Brett: Adam Driver
Best Actress In a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Renée Zellweger - Judy
Predictions:
Mick: Renée Zellweger
Brett: Renée Zellweger
Directing
The Irishman - Martin Scorsese
Joker - Todd Phillips
1917 - Sam Mendes
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
Parasite - Bong Joon Ho
Predictions:
Mick: 1917 - Sam Mendes
Brett: Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
