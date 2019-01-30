JAY, Maine — Arthur Benedetto, known as Benny, always brings the crowd to their feet on Friday nights at the Jay VFW open mic. They surprised him to celebrate his milestone birthday.

Benedetto is known for playing guitar, bass, keyboard and singing his favorite classics. He's always getting requests from friends at the open mic night asking him to play their favorite songs. No one has a bad thing to say about Benedetto according to his friend, Kirk Lundstrom.

"Very positive, he's always got a kind word to say about everybody," said Lundstrom. "I've never heard him be negative about anything."

Benedetto's music career started with a violin that his dad gave him at five-years-old. Going through his sheet music today you'll hear a lot of the classics. It's music he's familiar with because he's been at this for a while. Benedetto celebrated his 100th birthday this month.

"I don't think about it at all. It's just another year, another day and God bless us," said Benedetto.

To thank the 100-year-old for his dedication to the open mic night and years of playing, his friends at the Jay VFW surprised him with a birthday celebration. Hard of course to fit as many candles on his birthday cake as Benedetto has earned.

"It really is amazing. He carries his own equipment and he sings like a crooner, he's got great range in his voice still," said Lundstrom.

You can enjoy Benedetto's singing and guitar playing at the Jay VFW most Friday nights during the open mic that starts around 6:30 p.m.