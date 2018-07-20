About 8 years ago, Polly Robinson wanted to walk and hoped to find others who might want to join her.

And though she had no roadmap, she set out on a journey – not knowing where it would lead.

It was a simple idea. She was looking for women friends - -about her age -- who wanted to get outdoors on a regular basis.

Over the years, 18 ladies have fallen in to step with Polly and comprise this group they call The Walkabouts. Each week, they scout their next destination, and on Tuesday mornings – rain or shine -- they don their sneakers, grab their hiking poles, and hit the road. That means in eight years – you do the math – they’ve racked up about 430 hikes together.

Their bright blue tee-shirts sport a logo designed by one of the members, and each week, one of the Walkabouts produces a recap complete with photos, anecdotes, and memories from their walk. They celebrate birthdays, they celebrate retirements and host an annual holiday banquet. These ladies have turned ‘a walk in the park’ into a full – time pastime!

This is a sisterhood defined by supporting, sharing, and showing up for each other. Along the way, it’s been the camaraderie and community that has kept pace with these intrepid companions.

The Walkabouts range in age from 66 to 85 – and while they are mostly based in Lewiston, Auburn, Turner, and Greene – they travel all over Maine when they plan their hikes. They are not looking for new members…but they hope that their success as a group – which has become more like family – will inspire other folks to get out and take advantage of all the beauty Maine has to offer.

