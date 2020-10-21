One of Forbes 2020 Best Startup Employers hiring in Maine

Devoted Health is expanding its workforce at its New Gloucester call center.

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Devoted Health, based out of Waltham, Mass., is expanding its workforce in Maine. The health care management company offers Medicare Advantage plans to seniors in both Texas and Florida and opened a call center in New Gloucester in 2018.

This year the company, named by Forbes Magazine as one of America's Best Startup Employers of 2020, is doubling its workforce at the service center located on the campus of Pineland Farms.

Primarily the company is hiring service guides that help members understand and get the care they need. They are also hiring for finance and telesales jobs and have openings at locations other than in Maine.

Devoted Health’s leadership has roots in Maine; their co-founders Todd and Ed Park also started Athenahealth and had an operation in Belfast in 2008. Devoted Health’s head of health plan operations, Larry Henry, also lives in Maine and is the former chief operating officer for Martin’s Point Health Care in Portland.

Henry says Devoted Health is trying to redefine health care by offering better service to its members and focusing on the relationships between members and their providers.