PORTLAND, Maine — When Rob Caldwell first met Oliver Wahlstrom, he was 9-years-old and had just gone viral for a trick shot he pulled on the ice during a Boston Bruins game.

At 13-years-old, Wahlstrom took the internet by storm again when he verbally committed to the University of Maine hockey program before he even hit high school.

Tonight - at 18-years-old, Wahlstrom is skating for the New York Islanders. The Yarmouth native is believed to be the highest drafted Maine-born player in NHL history.

We wanted to look back at his early start... and that story in 2009 with Rob Caldwell, in which it's clear to see, Wahlstrom was destined for the NHL.

