Top 5 characters who are now Royalty thanks to Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox:

#5) Alien Xenomorph: The internet pretty much already had this covered from the very first rumors of the merger, but the baddest bug in the galaxy is definitely a Queen, and thus her female offspring are necessarily princesses. So make some room at the table Anna and Elsa

#4: Jessie (from Mannequin 2: On the Move): This is a really deep cut. Jessie (played by Kristy Swanson) is a peasant girl set to marry a Prince and thus become a princess when she is tricked by an evil sorcerer and turned into a wooden icon for 1000 years. She awakens in “modern” 1990s and somehow is involved with the great-great-great grandson of the aforementioned Prince. This is honestly not a very good movie; but she does fit the bill for being a princess post-merger. Also the original theme for this movie was composed by Starship.

#3: Neytiri (from Avatar): Avatar is the highest grossing film of all time and came close to redefining the modern theatrical experience – so how did everyone collectively forget that one of the main characters was an alien princess who was played by Zoe Saldana? Though I guess it has been a decade. OH! And coincidentally the fairy princess from Ferngully counts now also.

#2: Anastasia: Let’s be completely real – most people don’t know that 1997 Don Bluth film “Anastasia” was a Fox picture in the first place and always assumed the Russian red head was a true Disney Princess; and who could blame them? Jim Cummings sang the songs for Rasputin’s voice actor Christopher Llyod just the same way he did for Jeremy Irons in Lion King. Easy mistake for anyone to make.

#1: Dana Scully: Not royalty by blood, but it’s easy to argue that Dana Scully is the Queen of skepticism. Sometimes it’s not the crown on your head that makes you a princess, but what’s in your heart. And if you look hard enough you’ll find that the truth is out there.