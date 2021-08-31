Not your traditional hot dog; Maine chef takes dogs to a new level

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Bo Byrne is finding new ways to take a summer staple to a new level. You can find his hot dog cart, T.O.P. Dog at Island Dog Brewing in South Portland during the summer. Throughout the winter he will be at the brewery once a month. He is also a teacher at SMCC's culinary school.
The Goonie Dog
Scallion Cream Cheese, Pickled Daikon Radish, Crispy Wonton Strips, Sweet Chili Sauce, Scallions, Bottos Bun, Nathan’s Hot Dog
The Scallion Cream Cheese
- soften 8 oz of cream cheese
- fold in 1/3 cup sliced scallions
The Wonton Strips
- Fried at 350 F until golden brown , about 1 minute
Daikon Radish Pickles
- Daikon Radish Pickles have varying recipes based on preference.
- A Daichi product is available to purchase and for safety reasons is the route I would suggest.
The Sweet Chili Sauce
Bring to a boil the following ingredients:
- 1/3c Rice Wine Vinegar
- 1/3c Water
- 1/3c Cane Sugar
- 1T Sake
- 1 T Sambal Oelek ( chili sauce)
- 1 1/2 t Garlic minced fine
- 1t Ginger minced
- 1t Tamari
- Once at a boil:
- Add a cornstarch slurry of 2 teaspoons of cornstarch
- 1 Tablespoon of Water.
- Whisk into liquid and simmer for 5 minutes.
You can follow T.O.P Dog on Instagram