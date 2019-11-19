PORTLAND, Maine — “Down East” magazine has been running pictures from its reader photo contest for five years now and in that time, it says, one thing has become clear: its readers “know how to capture Maine’s magic in every season.” The light, the water, the woods and fields, the people and animals that define Maine—there’s no question that photographers find them endlessly fascinating.

More than 1,000 photos were submitted this year, and a panel of four judges went through them to find the best in the categories of lifestyle, landscape and wildlife. “Down East” editor in chief Brian Kevin joined us on 207 to share some of the winning images and talk about the contest and some of the other articles in the December holiday issue.

