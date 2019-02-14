NEWRY, Maine — The biggest fundraiser of the year for Maine Adaptive is coming up next month.

The 34th annual Ski-A-Thon attracts around 300 skiers to Sunday River to support Maine Adaptive. Robert Hartford both participates and benefits. He started skiing around eight years old, the same year he began to lose his sight. He's able to ski blind with the help of Maine Adaptive volunteer, Danny Milligan.

"He basically lets me go off on my own and let's me basically feel the hill," said Hartford.

Milligan picks Hartford up at his home in Oxford once a week to bring him to Sunday River. The volunteer calls out to Hartford to tell him what direction to ski, but nine years in there's not much help needed.

"When you think you're having a bad day and life's not going good, you just come up here and see some of the students and you realize you got a pretty good thing going," said Milligan.

Maine Adaptive offers skiing, paddling, cycling, tennis, rock climbing and more. To make sure those programs are free for all participants, they rely heavily on their annual Ski-A-Thon. Hartford and Milligan participate every year with five to ten other skiers on their team, called American Eagle. Last year they helped the non-profit raise $450,000.

"From a fundraising perspective, it's one of our critical programs," said director of marking and events at Maine Adaptive, Deb Maxfield. "It is what generates nearly half of our operating revenue to support the program and keep our program provided at no cost to all of our participants."

The ski-a-thon is important for all 300 kids and adults living with disabilities who get to challenge themselves at Maine Adaptive. Hartford lost his eyesight and most of his hearing when he was 8-years-old. Hearing aids helped him hear the world, but it's Milligan who helps him see it.

"I feel happy and it gets some of my anxiety, depression that I've had over the years over being blind and everything out," said Hartford.

The Ski-A-Thon is scheduled for March 23rd at Sunday River.