'No Knead Focaccia' simplifies making fresh bread at home

Dale Barnard shares his recipe for focaccia bread that can be made in less than an hour.

PORTLAND, Maine — Dale Barnard is the chef at Old Port Sea Grill in downtown Portland. He joined us in the 207 kitchen to share a recipe for bread that can be ready in under an hour.

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups all-purpose bread flour
  • 2 cups warm water
  • 1 package of instant yeast (0.25 oz)
  • 2 tsp salt
  • 4 tbsp EVOO (extra virgin olive oil)
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • 2 tbsp dry herbs of choice (oregano, thyme, or rosemary)

Directions:

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. 
  • Mix all dry ingredients together, add warm water, and form mixture into an evenly mixed wet dough with a rubber spatula. 
  • Spread dough inside a standard 9x13 inch baking pan. 
  • Let the dough rise for 1 hour at room temperature or 4-6 hours in the refrigerator. 
  • Let the dough rise 3 times in size. 
  • After the dough rises, with oiled fingers, poke dimples on the surface of the dough, and brush on the remaining EVOO. 
  • Bake 15-20 minutes at 450 degrees until golden across. 
  • Remove from pan and let cool 5-10 minutes.

