'No Knead Focaccia' simplifies making fresh bread at home

PORTLAND, Maine — Dale Barnard is the chef at Old Port Sea Grill in downtown Portland. He joined us in the 207 kitchen to share a recipe for bread that can be ready in under an hour.
Ingredients:
- 3 cups all-purpose bread flour
- 2 cups warm water
- 1 package of instant yeast (0.25 oz)
- 2 tsp salt
- 4 tbsp EVOO (extra virgin olive oil)
- 1 tsp sugar
- 2 tbsp dry herbs of choice (oregano, thyme, or rosemary)
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.
- Mix all dry ingredients together, add warm water, and form mixture into an evenly mixed wet dough with a rubber spatula.
- Spread dough inside a standard 9x13 inch baking pan.
- Let the dough rise for 1 hour at room temperature or 4-6 hours in the refrigerator.
- Let the dough rise 3 times in size.
- After the dough rises, with oiled fingers, poke dimples on the surface of the dough, and brush on the remaining EVOO.
- Bake 15-20 minutes at 450 degrees until golden across.
- Remove from pan and let cool 5-10 minutes.