New releases of older performances from Bull Moose with special guest Pat Callaghan

Past performances from Elvis and David Bowie are being released in new formats.

PORTLAND, Maine — Since the beginning of 207, Bull Moose has been a staple of the show.

While Chris Brown has been a regular feature of the segment, there have been guests who have joined us on the set over the years, and this week we got a special one. Pat Callaghan, longtime NEWS CENTER Maine anchor and music consumer, joined us this week.

You may not know this, but long before his days on the news set, Pat worked in a record store and has extensive music knowledge, which is now paying off in his retirement.

Elvis Presley – Aloha From Hawaii Via Satellite – 2LP (gold vinyl) or 3CD+Blu-ray

This is the live album and film of Elvis Presley’s January 14, 1973, televised concert. The live album was Elvis’ last #1 album released in his lifetime. It gets a little longer every time they release it. Now we get the complete dress rehearsal, the full concert, and some extra songs that were filmed to be added to the US broadcast.

David Bowie – Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders From Mars: The Motion Picture – 2LP, 2CD, or 2CD+Blu-ray

Like the Elvis concert, this one gets longer every time it is reissued. This is the final show of the Ziggy Stardust tour, during which Bowie announced that he was retiring the Ziggy Stardust character. Jeff Beck didn’t want the few songs on which he performed included in the film. Now that Beck is dead, they have included those songs. They improved the picture quality, but as you can see from this clip, there’s only so much they can do.

Neil Young – Chrome Dreams – CD or 2LP

Chrome Dreams is an unreleased album that almost was released in 1977. Around one-third of it ended up in American Stars and Bars spring. Most of the rest of the songs ended up here and there, often in different versions. This will be our first chance to hear Neil Young’s original vision for these songs.

Chilling, Thrilling, Sounds of The Haunted House (1979 version) – LP

Did you have this as a child? Did you have the version with a bunch of spooky stories or the one that was mostly sound effects? This reissue is of the later version with the sound effects and weird music on side 2. I think that’s probably more fun to have today.