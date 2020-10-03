PORTLAND, Maine — Music:

Mac Miller – Circles CD (vinyl coming next month)

Mac Miller died of an overdose while recording this album. Producer Jon Brion worked on Miller’s 2018 album and respectfully finished the project. The pacing of the album is good but will make you sad.

NCT 127 - Neo Zone

This is the big K-pop album of this month. For those who may not know about K-pop, it’s an updated Korean version of 90s and early 2000s boys band.

Movies:

Uncut Gems – DVD, Blu-ray

Adam Sandler plays a jeweler with a gambling problem. It’s a serious crime film, which surprised many people who didn’t realize Sandler can make good films.

Sergio Leone Westerns – Five Film Collection – Blu-ray

4K restorations by Kino Lorber, the set contains A Fistful of Dollars; For a Few Dollars more, The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly; Once Upon A Time in the West; and A Fistful of Dynamite. One of the audio commentaries is by John Carpenter.

Also, for those planning ahead, soundtracks to most of these will be reissued on vinyl on Record Store Day.

Book:

Hilary Mantel – The Mirror and the Light

This is the final book in her “Wolf Hall” historical fiction trilogy about Oliver Cromwell. This focuses on the period after Anne Boleyn’s death. The first book in the trilogy won the prestigious Man Booker Prize. Sometimes we think of historical fiction as being a little fluffy. This is the real deal.

