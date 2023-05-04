New releases from Bull Moose, including some digitally enhanced 'Star Trek' films

Mick Werkhoven and Chris Brown join us to share new releases from Bull Moose this month.

PORTLAND, Maine — Susanna Hoffs – The Deep End (CD)

The Bangles had a huge hit with a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Hazy Shade of Winter.” The Deep End is the next in her series of covers albums (some released solo, some with Matthew Sweet.) She is really good at figuring out what’s cool about a song and emphasizing it in her versions. She usually covers artists like The Zombies and Nick Drake, but this time she mixed in some newer artists. She’s got Billie Eilish and Ed Sheeran in there right next to The Rolling Stones and Squeeze.

Star Trek TNG Films on 4K UHD

First Contact, Insurrection, Nemesis, & Generations all hit 4K for the first time with updated HDR & Dolby elements. Though not quite as beloved as the Shatner films, Picard’s big-screen outings are worthy of being in your collection. Of particular note here is 1996’s “First Contact” dealing with the Borg and featuring the classic holodeck scene of Jean Luc mowing down a bunch of baddies with a Tommy-Gun-wearing white tuxedo. Classic.



Susanna Hoffs – This Bird Has Flown: A Novel (hardcover)

Susanna Hoffs, from The Bangles (“Manic Monday,” “Walk Like an Egyptian,” “Hazy Shade of Winter”) has written a romance novel about a heartbroken one-hit wonder trying to get back on her feet. It’s cute and funny and has all the things you want in a modern romance. Music fans all the music references in the book. Many of the chapters are named after songs and some of the minor characters in the book seem to be based on real people. The main character and her manager hook up with pop idols in the second chapter and I think they might be two of the Jonas Brothers.

Cowboy Bebop 25th Anniversary Edition

One of the most iconic and enduring anime series of all time (and arguably the one with the best soundtrack as well), and it’s hard to believe Cowboy Bebop is 25 years old! This new boxset has the same great Blu-Ray upscale plus a bunch of audio commentary tracks from both the Japanese & English production teams, and some a new mini-doc ‘Bebop: a 25-year retrospective.' I think it’s about time we blow this scene, get everyone and their stuff together. Okay, 3,2,1 let's jam.