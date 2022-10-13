New releases from Bull Moose include signed CDs

Mick Werkhoven joins 207 to talk about upcoming new releases.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — Mick Werkhoven from Bull Moose joined us in the 207 studio to discuss some upcoming new releases.

Here's what is set to be released in the coming weeks:

"The United States of Cryptids" by J.W. Ocker: A compendium of the creatures, myths, and legends about the unknown; from the well-known Moth Man and Bigfoot all the way to Nain Rogue and Loveland Frog.

"Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" on 4K UHD: Kino Lorber is doing great work in plucking classics from the archives of the major studios and releasing them with upscaled video and audio. While Bill & Ted isn't a special effects mega movie, or even particularly well known for its cinematography there is something endearing about seeing the all of the seams and rough edges in a movie you've already seen 100 times; and that is what the higher fidelity brings to an already excellent movie.

Bullet Train: Brad Pitt is a pacifist assassin on a high-speed train with a bunch of other not-quite-as-pacifist assassins. This was an awesomely fun movie that delivered on its premise with a lot of fun character acting and fight choreography. Not a smart movie, but a very awesome one.

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Return of the Dreams Canteen: Who do you call when you want songs about California? There is one name! RHCP are back with their 2nd album since John Fruschante rejoined, and it's more of the same tasty grooves.



