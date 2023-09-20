New releases from Bull Moose include Orson Welles film considered one of his best

Chris Brown and Callie Lirakis from Bull Moose join us to share new releases.

PORTLAND, Maine — Chris Brown and Callie Lirakis from Bull Moose stopped by the 207 studio to share some new releases coming to shelves this fall.

Past Lives (2023) – DVD, Blu-ray

A24’s "Past Lives" premiered this year and is receiving a lot of Oscar buzz for its incredible acting, writing, and storytelling. This semi-autobiographical directorial debut follows the story of two childhood friends reuniting for one week decades later and confronting lost chances and reconnection. The modesty and simplicity of this film makes it incredibly powerful and personal for everyone who views it.

La Planète Sauvage Soundtrack (Expanded Edition) – Blue vinyl will be released Friday, CD will be out next month

You might know this animated 1973 film as "Fantastic Planet." Alain Goraguer’s score is as trippy as the visuals. It was briefly available as a French import a few years ago. This new version contains seven new cues and three alternate mixes.

The Trial (1962) – Blu-ray, 4K

Criterion released "The Trial" in 4k for the first time on Tuesday. Considered by Orson Welles (Citizen Kane) to be his best work, this adaptation of Franz Kafka’s novel follows a man who is suddenly accused of an unnamed crime. As he desperately attempts to figure out what he is supposedly guilty of, he falls further and further into a disorienting mystery.

Baroness – Stone – Vinyl, CD

Since the late aughts, Baroness has been one of the metal bands you had to hear. They are known for sludgy layered guitars, normal singing, and maybe a touch of prog. Their sound has progressed over the last two albums thanks to two people: their newish lead guitarist/backing singer and Maine’s own Bob Ludwig. This will be one of the last albums mastered by Bob.