New project bringing dogs & opera together

PORTLAND, Maine — In a new project, set to come out next March, The Penobscot Theatre Company is making dogs the star of the show. The company is planning an upcoming series of Dog Operas. "The Barker of Seville", "Tosca the Ball", and "Dog Giovanni are three short programs that will be put together for The Penobscot Theatre's 47th season.
The Company is no longer taking submissions and is planning to begin filming this weekend. The films will begin airing in March.
